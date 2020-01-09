The reward was announced Thursday. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is announcing $2,500 rewards for tips in two deaths reported in Wayne County last year.

Anthony "Nick" Jones was traveling on Lehigh near Princess in Inkster about 12:35 p.m. Aug. 31 when an armed man approached him and opened fire, investigators said in a statement Thursday.

The 54-year-old was later pronounced dead. The suspect fled west on Lehigh in a red vehicle, according to the release.

In another incident, a woman was crossing Fenkell near Freeland on Detroit's west side about 5:45 p.m. Dec. 26 when a Ford E-series van struck her, authorities said.

The pedestrian, identified as Charisse Wray, 54, died from her injuries. The driver of the van, described as red or burgundy with a ladder rack and white driver's side door, fled the scene.

Anyone with information on either case can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

