Canton Township — A man and woman have been charged in the Wednesday burglary of a nail salon, police said.

Timmer (Photo: Canton Public Safety Department)

Benjamin James Timmer, 49, of Westland was arraigned Thursday on a charge of breaking and entering a building, a 10-year felony, possession of burglary tools, a 10-year felony, and being a habitual offender-fourth offense, according to authorities.

A judge set his bond at $10,000.

Katelyn Marie Howard, 22, of Inkster was arraigned Thursday on a charge of breaking and entering a building. A judge set her bond at $5,000.

Howard (Photo: Canton Public Safety Department)

Police said officers were called to Tina's Nail Salon on Ford Road on a report of a break-in. They found the business' glass front door had been shattered. An investigation led police to Timmer and Howard as suspects.

