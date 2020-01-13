Westland — A 26-year-old man who had been charged in connection with the death of a Westland woman whose body was found in a creek at Hines Park has now been charged with open murder in the case, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Monday.

Anthony Kesteloot of Westland was charged with open murder in the death of 23-year-old Olivia Rossi. The victim and the defendant were acquainted with each other.

Anthony Kesteloot (Photo: Westland Police Department)

Authorities say Kesteloot contacted Rossi around 10 p.m. Aug. 18 and picked up her up in his truck. The two went back to Kesteloot's house on the 29100 block of Manchester in Westland, where the woman allegedly died.

Kesteloot allegedly took Rossi's body and disposed of it on Aug. 23 in Hines Park. The woman's body was recovered by Westland police officers in Hines Park the same day.

An investigation led to the identification and arrest of Kesteloot, according to the prosecutor's office.

Olivia Rossi (Photo: Courtesy of family.)

Kestloot was charged Aug. 26 with disinterment of a dead body, obstruction of justice, removing a dead body, failure to report a dead body and tampering with evidence in a criminal case.

He received a $100,000 cash/surety bond and is being detained in the Wayne County Jail.

The original case was dismissed Monday and was re-issued adding the charge of open murder.

Additionally, Kesteloot has been charged with disinterment of a dead body, obstruction of justice, removing a dead body, failure to report a dead body and tampering with evidence in a criminal case.

He is expected to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m Tuesday by video in 18th District Court.

