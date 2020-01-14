Dearborn police are working to find a man accused of indecent exposure at Fairlane Town Center last week.

Two women told investigators they were in the bathroom at Macy's around 7 p.m. Friday when a man "exited one of the stalls with his genitals exposed," police said in a statement.

The women screamed at the man, who fled the bathroom into the mall, according to the release. Officers searched but were unable to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241.

