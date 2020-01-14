Westland — A 26-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday in connection with the death of a local woman whose body was found in a creek at Hines Park.

Anthony Kesteloot of Westland was charged with open murder in the death of 23-year-old Olivia Rossi, also a Westland resident, along with five other charges. The victim and the defendant were acquainted with each other, authorities said.

Kesteloot (Photo: Westland Police Department)

Kesteloot pleaded not guilty.

The results of the autopsy by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office have concluded that the cause and manner of Rossi's death based on toxicology and a "thorough investigation into the circumstances" could not be determined, said Charli Rose, the medical examiner's spokeswoman.

The woman is believed to have died Aug. 18. Authorities said Kesteloot contacted Rossi around 10 p.m. Aug. 18 and picked up her up in his truck. Kesteloot and Rossi went back to Kesteloot's house on the 29100 block of Manchester in Westland, where Rossi woman allegedly died.

Kesteloot is accused of taking Rossi's body and disposing of it on Aug. 23 in Hines Park. The woman's body was recovered the same day in the park by Westland police officers.

On Aug. 26, Kesteloot was charged with disinterment of a dead body, obstruction of justice, removing a dead body, failure to report a dead body and tampering with evidence in a criminal case.

The original case against Kesteloot was dismissed Monday, and the five charges were refiled adding the charge of murder.

Kestellot was arraigned by video Tuesday before 18th District Court Judge Sandra Cicirelli. His probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 23. A preliminary examination in the case is set for 8:30 Jan. 30. Both hearings are scheduled to be heard by Cicirelli in 18th District Court in Westland.

Kesteloot was not given a bond and was remanded to jail.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

