Woodhaven — Police have arrested two Detroit men for allegedly breaking into and burglarizing a home Wednesday.

The two men, ages 21 and 23, are being held at the Woodhaven Police Department while they await formal charges.

Officers were called at about 7 a.m. Wednesday by a homeowner in the 25000 block of Reeck Road near Van Horn and Allen roads, according to authorities.

The homeowner told police she was hiding in the basement as she listened to people move through her home. She remained on the phone with dispatchers as the police responded, officials said.

The intruders had fled the home by the time police arrived. A police canine unit located two suspects who then ran from officers, but were captured within a block of the home, authorities said.

Police recovered all of the items taken from the home, they said. They also seized the vehicle they believe was used.

