Allen Park — Police are asking for the public's help locating a person of interest in the January 6 shooting of three people at a bowling alley.

Officials on Wednesday posted footage of that person on the Allen Park Police Department's Facebook page.

The shooting happened at Thunderbowl Lanes on Allen Road near West Outer Drive, following a fight, police said. One of the people involved in the fight retrieved a handgun from his vehicle, went to the bowling alley's entrance and fired at people in the vestibule, authorities said. Three people were injured and taken to a hospital.

Police said Thunderbowl Lanes is offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the person of interest should call Allen Park Police at (313) 386-6377.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/01/15/allen-park-police-seek-tips-january-6-shooting-bowling-alley/4479648002/