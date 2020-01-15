Dearborn — Police are searching for a 25-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting early Wednesday that wounded a 24-year-old man.

The shooting occurred at 3 a.m. in the 24000 block of Boston Street, near South Telegraph and Michigan Avenue, police said.

Jimmy Mitchell (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

Dearborn police responded and found the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds; he was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police are asking the public's assistance in locating Jimmy L. Mitchell, who has been identified as a person of interest in this case.

Mitchell is described as 5 foot, 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He's known to frequent Detroit, Hamtramck and Dearborn Heights. Mitchell is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Mitchell is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

"Safety is our top priority, and accordingly it is my hope and request that family and friends will encourage this subject to turn himself in," Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a statement.

