A Delta Air Lines jet heading to Detroit from Kansas City slid off a taxiway Friday morning, an airport official said.

No injuries were reported, Joe McBride, a marketing manager for the Kansas City International Airport, said in tweet.

He said the plane was taxiing from the terminal when the nose wheel dropped off the pavement.

The plane had 129 people on board, including its crew. Passengers got off the plane and were bused to another terminal, McBride said. Crews will remove the aircraft sometime Friday.

In an unrelated matter, the airport's airfield was closed due to slick conditions while crews applied de-icer.

