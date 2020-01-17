Garden City — Authorities have charged a man with stealing a Dearborn Heights police car on Tuesday.

Troost (Photo: Wayne County Prosecutor's Office)

Thomas Russell Troost, 28, of Garden City was charged Friday with carjacking, a life felony; attempted unlawful driving away of a vehicle, a five-year felony; attempted receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, a five-year felony, and resisting arrest, a two-year felony, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

A district court judge in Dearborn Heights ordered Troost held on a $500,000 bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Jan. 29.

Police said officers were dispatched at about 5:30 a.m Tuesday to a gas station in the area of West Warren Avenue and Telegraph about an attempted carjacking.

Officers found the man had left the scene on foot.

However, a police officer driving nearby on Warren Avenue found a suspect walking and blocked his way as he veered into the roadway with his vehicle.

The man approached the vehicle and the officer ordered him to step away. The man refused to comply, grabbed the door handle on the driver's side, forced it open and lunged inside to pull the officer out, authorities said.

Several officers arrived and arrested the man.

