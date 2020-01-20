Romulus — A 36-year-old Van Buren Township man died in a car crash early Sunday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday to a report of a crash on the eastbound Interstate 94 ramp to southbound Interstate 275, officials said.

A preliminary investigation found a 2011 Kia Sorento had left the roadway, rolled several times and ejected the driver. Police said the man was killed instantly.

Troopers continue to investigate.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/01/20/man-36-dies-sunday-morning-crash-94-romulus/4522312002/