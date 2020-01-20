Man, 36, dies in Sunday morning crash on I-94 in Romulus
Romulus — A 36-year-old Van Buren Township man died in a car crash early Sunday morning, according to Michigan State Police.
Troopers responded at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday to a report of a crash on the eastbound Interstate 94 ramp to southbound Interstate 275, officials said.
A preliminary investigation found a 2011 Kia Sorento had left the roadway, rolled several times and ejected the driver. Police said the man was killed instantly.
Troopers continue to investigate.
