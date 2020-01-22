Animal cruelty charges have been refiled against the owner of an exotic zoo in Romulus, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Javon Pherras Stacks, owner of Exotic Zoo, was arraigned Tuesday on one felony count of abandoning/cruelty of animals and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

A felony warrant for animal cruelty, abandonment and neglect has been issued against 36-year-old Javon Pherras Stacks (Photo: Romulus Police Department)

Stacks, 36, was initially scheduled to appear in court Thursday, but a district judge dismissed the case because an assistant prosecutor was running late, according to the prosecutor's office.

Romulus police seized hundreds of animals in August from Stacks, an exotic animal owner and exhibitor.

Stacks' company takes exotic animals to schools and organization events. Stacks said in November he had an active license with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to exhibit the animals and that all of them were given proper care.

At the time, Stacks said he had never abandoned his animals or walked off from them.

"I've never done that to any of my animals," he said. "I make sure my animals are fed and drink water just like me."

Stacks was arraigned Tuesday in 34th District Court. A probable cause conference was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Jan. 29 before Judge Lisa Martin. The preliminary examination is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. Feb. 5 before district Judge David Parrott.

Stacks received a $10,000 personal bond.

Evan Carter contributed.

