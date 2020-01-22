Romulus — A Delta flight from Detroit to South Korea had to make an emergency landing Tuesday in Alaska due to mechanical problems, officials said.

The Airbus 350-900 was experiencing problems with an engine and made an emergency landing at Fairbanks International Airport on its way to Seoul, according to airport officials.

The jet's pilot informed the airport at about 2:15 p.m. it needed to land and the aircraft landed safely at 3:46 p.m. It was carrying 189 passengers and crew members, the airport said.

Passengers were required to stay in Fairbanks overnight.

FAI extends a warm welcome to these passengers, despite the surprise diversion and the -14 degree temperatures. #Fairbanks#Alaskapic.twitter.com/jcVN51Jcrl — Fairbanks Airport (@Fly_Fairbanks) January 22, 2020

