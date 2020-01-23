The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has approved 14 felony charges against a 25-year old wanted in connection with a shooting last week.

Dearborn police have been searching for Jimmy L. Mitchell after an early morning shooting Jan. 15 that wounded a 24-year-old man. An arrest warrant has been issued.

Jimmy L. Mitchell (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

The shooting occurred at 3 a.m. in the 24000 block of Boston Street, near South Telegraph and Michigan Avenue, police said.

Dearborn police responded and found the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds; he was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police are asking the public's assistance in locating Mitchell, who has been identified as a person of interest in this case.

Mitchell is described as 5 foot, 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He's known to frequent Detroit, Hamtramck and Dearborn Heights. Mitchell is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

He was charged with first-degree home invasion, two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and five counts of felony firearm.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Mitchell is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

