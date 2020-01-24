Redford Township — Police are asking the public for help to identify those involved in a non-fatal shooting Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 11300 block on Winston near Plymouth Road and Fenton, according to authorities.

According to a preliminary investigation, shots were fired into a home. No one was injured.

Officers found more than 20 spent 7.62 caliber rifle rounds.

Investigators believe the shooter or shooters left the scene in a white Tahoe or Surburban.

They ask anyone who lives nearby and has a security camera to review footage to see if they any images of the vehicle or incident was captured. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Redford Police at (313) 387-2571.

