Dearborn — A 25-year-old person of interest in a shooting earlier this month has turned himself in Monday, police say.

Dearborn police had been searching for Jimmy L. Mitchell after an early morning shooting Jan. 15 that wounded a 24-year-old man.

The shooting occurred at 3 a.m. in the 24000 block of Boston Street, near South Telegraph and Michigan Avenue, police said.

Jimmy L. Mitchell (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

Dearborn police responded and found the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds; he was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

On Friday, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office approved 14 felony charges against him.

He was arraigned on charges that include: first-degree home invasion; two counts of assault with intent to murder; two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder; four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and five counts of felony firearm.

Mitchell was remanded to the Wayne County Jail. His probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 7 and a preliminary examination for 9 a.m. Feb. 14.

