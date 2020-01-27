From school threats to questions about getting a wrongful conviction removed from one's record, Wayne County residents have been able to get answers on those topics and more at town hall meetings hosted by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The prosecutor is hosting her fourth town hall meeting Feb. 5 from 7-9 p.m. in Taylor at the Downriver campus of the Wayne County Community College, 21000 Northline Road, in the Ray Max Room.

Residents as well as community leaders from Allen Park, Ecorse, Lincoln Park, River Rouge, Southgate and Taylor are invited to attend the event.

Worthy and her staff will give a brief presentation on how her office operates and address topics such as domestic violence, sexual assault cases and the office's Conviction Integrity and Community Prosecution Unit.

"There are so many serious issues right now that my office deals with each day," Worthy said Monday in a statement. "I want to give people an idea of what an urban prosecutor’s office is like. The meetings will be upfront and personal."

Residents will be able to ask questions following the presentation.

Worthy said other town halls will be held in Detroit and other Wayne County communities as was done last year.

