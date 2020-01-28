Dearborn — An Amtrak train was halted for nearly three hours early Tuesday morning due to a man's death in Dearborn, authorities said.

Amtrak said, via Twitter, that the crash took place east of Ann Arbor. The next stop east from Ann Arbor on Wolverine train 354 is Dearborn.

Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray said the man who was hit suffered an "immediate fatality." His age was not immediately available.

Amtrak alerted travelers of the delay just before midnight, but by 2:30 the train was headed to its next stop, Detroit. The route ends in Pontiac.

Dearborn police found the man's body at the site of the crash, in the area of Outer Drive south of Michigan Avenue, at 11:40 p.m. The crash, police said in a statement, "did not take place at an approved rail crossing," and police continue to investigate.

The victim's identity has not been released, police said.

