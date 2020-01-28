Highland Park — The city's mayor said he has directed the city's attorney to look into possible malfeasance in Highland Park's Housing Commission.

Mayor Hubert Yopp said he learned the possible wrongdoing involves one or more of the commission's directors and asked city attorney Terry Ford to review the commission's operation, beginning with the previous administration.

He said he has met with officials with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to determine the nature and scope of the irregularities. In addition, the commission's directors have been replaced while an internal investigation is conducted.

Yopp said no further information will be released until the investigation is completed.

“I am going to make sure we get to the bottom of this," he said in a statement. "The citizens of Highland Park deserve better.”

