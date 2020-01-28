A Northville Public Schools teacher has been placed on administrative leave following an arrest and potential criminal charges the district described only as connected to "serious allegations," it said.

According to a letter to parents dated Monday and signed by Superintendent Mary Kay Gallagher, the teacher worked at Northville High School.

"The district was notified by the authorities of the individual’s arrest this morning, with the directive that more specific communication could only take place following arraignment which is anticipated to take place within the next few days," the notice said. "We do not have any reason to believe, at this time, that the allegations and charges involve any Northville student."

The letter said the district is reviewing the situation and "fully cooperating with law enforcement and guided by their directives relating to information we may release and any other steps that may be taken to ensure student safety."

The Michigan Wolves-Hawks youth soccer club said in a letter to parents this week that the Northville teacher was a coach affiliated with the group's girls division.

"We don’t have any reason to believe that the allegations/charges against the coach involve any Hawks’ club player or connection," said Michigan Hawks executive director Doug Landefeld. "Since we just learned this information, we are taking immediate steps to remove the coach from his duties."

Landefeld said in the letter that the club would contact families whose children had the teacher as a coach.

"If you do not hear from us, then this was not your player’s coach, but it is still, of course, possible that your player has had some connection to the coach," he said. "Please be assured that we will communicate information as we are able. We are mindful of keeping the health and safety and well-being of our players at the forefront while also respecting the due process system."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/01/28/northville-high-school-teacher-leave-allegations-district/4604740002/