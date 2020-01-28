Brownstown Township — A 20-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed about 20 times in his home, police said Tuesday.

The stabbing happened in the 25800 block of Bristol, located in a mobile home park near Peters and Van Horn in Brownstown Township, according to officials.

The victim told police that a friend, a 19-year-old man, stayed the night so the two could travel to work together in the morning. The friend began stabbing him in the night, the victim said. The attacker then fled the home on foot.

Police searched the area with a canine unit but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect later arrived at a hospital, naked, authorities said. He told hospital staff he had been in a car crash.

Officers arrested the man.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect shed his clothing somewhere between the home and Van Horn. A home security camera captured footage of him running naked on Brentwood Drive about three quarters of a mile from the crime scene, police said.

Investigators said they believe the man shed his clothes to get rid of any traces of the victim's blood that may have been on them.

Officials said the victim had surgery at about 8 a.m. Tuesday for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

They said the victim's mother and three young children were in the home at the time of the stabbing, but none was injured.

Authorities plan to present the investigators's findings to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review either later Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

