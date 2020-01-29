Livonia — A 19-year-old Detroiter has been arrested for the December robbery of a woman during a cellphone sale arranged online.

Prosecutors have authorized charges of unarmed robbery, felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and larceny from a person against William Stinson, officials said.

He is scheduled to be formally charged in court Thursday.

Police said Stinson is accused of meeting a woman on Dec. 23 in a parking lot of the Target store on Plymouth Road near Middle Belt to buy a cellphone she listed for sale on the "Let Go" app. The woman approached the vehicle of the purchaser of the device. Two other males were in the vehicle.

She told police as she was showing the prospective buyer the phone, he grabbed it from her hand. She reached into the vehicle's window to retrieve the phone, but the driver sped away, dragging the woman several feet before she fell to the ground and was run over by the car, according to authorities.

The woman was injured in left hand and left leg, police said. Medics treated her at the scene and released her.

Officials said similar crimes were reported to the Inkster Police Department Dec. 22 and the Westland Police Department Jan. 3 by other "Let Go" app users. Investigators identified Stinson as a person of interest in the Livonia and Westland cases.

Detectives obtained on Jan. 10 an arrest warrant Stinson, who was in custody at the Wayne County Jail for unrelated charges.

