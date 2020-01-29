Garden City — A Wayne County man has been charged with last week's armed robbery of a credit union, police said.

Michael Harris, 23, was arraigned last Friday in 21st District Court in Garden City on several charges, including bank robbery, armed robbery, assault with intent to rob while armed, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm, according to officials.

A judge set his bond at $500,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Monday.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the bank robbery charge.

Police said the robbery happened at about 2 p.m. Wednesday at DFCU Financial on Merriman near Warren Road.

Officers were told the man used a handgun during the robbery and then fled the location on foot, authorities said. A short time later, police spotted a person who matched the description of the robber.

After a short foot chase, officers took Harris into custody. Police recovered a handgun, ski mask and the stolen money from the credit union, officials said.

