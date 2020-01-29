Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a Riverview teen.

Summer Marie Johnson (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Summer Marie Johnson was last seen leaving Riverview Community High School on foot, state police said in the notice Wednesday.

The 17-year-old "does not have a cell phone on her, may suffer from a cognitive impairment and is believed to be in danger," according to the alert.

Summer is described as 5-foot-3, 103 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black jacket and a dark shirt, and had a black backpack with a “pirate” logo on it.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact Riverview Police at or call 911.

