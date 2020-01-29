Be aware: Police targeting M-59, M-53, Lodge for traffic enforcement
Michigan State Police are teaming up with local law enforcement agencies to monitor drivers in three counties Wednesday.
The department's metro north post will conduct a joint traffic initiative with Oakland and Macomb County sheriff's offices to heading out along M-59 and M-53.
There will be a heavy police presence watching the roadways until 2 p.m. today and from 8 p.m. through midnight, police said.
The department's south post will be on the Lodge between Eight Mile and Jefferson 8 p.m. through midnight.
"The focus of these details will be aggressive traffic enforcement targeting distracted driving, reckless and careless driving, seat belts and excessive speed," MSP tweeted.
