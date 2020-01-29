Michigan State Police are teaming up with local law enforcement agencies to monitor drivers in three counties Wednesday.

The department's metro north post will conduct a joint traffic initiative with Oakland and Macomb County sheriff's offices to heading out along M-59 and M-53.

There will be a heavy police presence watching the roadways until 2 p.m. today and from 8 p.m. through midnight, police said.

The department's south post will be on the Lodge between Eight Mile and Jefferson 8 p.m. through midnight.

Heads Up:

Tomorrow is #DriveRightWednesday!

Oakland and Macomb County: On 1/29, the Metro North Post will conduct a joint traffic initiative with @oaklandsheriff and @MacombSheriff along M-59 and M-53 from 10:00A till 2:00P and 8:00P till Midnight. Just drive right! pic.twitter.com/wS8ct1Stlk — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 28, 2020

"The focus of these details will be aggressive traffic enforcement targeting distracted driving, reckless and careless driving, seat belts and excessive speed," MSP tweeted.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/01/29/warning-police-targeting-m-59-m-53-lodge-traffic-enforcement/4609322002/