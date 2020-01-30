A Northville Public Schools teacher accused of having sex with a 14-year-old student in 2010 was charged Thursday with two additional charges involving the same girl.

Jason William Dean, 36, of Livonia was arraigned in 51st District Court on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct that allegedly occurred in Waterford Township, Oakland County Sheriff's Major Christopher Wundrach said.

Jason William Dean (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

"These five charges all involve the same victim but we suspect there could be others out there and hope they will come forward," Wundrach said.

Dean was charged Wednesday in Clarkston District Court with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conducts in incidents that are believed to have occurred in Springfield Township. Dean was a teacher and soccer and basketball coach at Cedar Crest Academy in Springfield Township in 2010 where the girl attended eighth-grade classes.

Dean, who is a teacher at Northville High and coaches youth soccer, has been placed on leave by the school district. He remains in custody in lieu of $500,000 cash bond, Wundrach said.

Officials ask anyone with further information about Dean or any additional victims to call the Special Investigations Unit of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at (248) 858-4984.

