A Grosse Ile Township school teacher has been cleared after being arrested and charged with exposing himself and engaging in indecent behavior as children practiced sports in a nearby park

Christopher Metzger was tried on the charges this week in Wayne County Circuit Court, where Judge Noah Hood dismissed the single count of aggravated indecent exposure and the jury found him not guilty of disorderly person-obscene conduct.

"Christopher Metzger was innocent from day one," his attorney, James Murray, said Friday. "This case wasn't properly investigated and prosecuted by unreliable and inconsistent evidence. He was always innocent."

Murray declined further comment.

Grosse Ile Township Schools suspended Metzger in September. Superintendent Joanne Lelekatch could not immediately be reached Friday to comment on Metzger's status with the district.

Metzger, 37, of Trenton, was charged after a Grosse Ile man reported seeing the teacher "engaging in lewd behavior" about 6 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Commerce Park at Hornet Avenue near Fourth Street in Grosse Ile.

