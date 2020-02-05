Livonia — A 45-year-old man has been charged with passing counterfeit money at a business, officials said.

Blane Smallwood, of Livonia, was arraigned Saturday on two counts of possession of counterfeit coins, a felony punishable by up to life in prison, and two counts of uttering and publishing counterfeit bills, a five-year felony.

Smallwood (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

A judge set his bond at $10,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Thursday, Feb. 13.

Police accuse Smallwood of passing counterfeit $100 bills at Riverside Arena and at Larry's Foodland. The bills had the same serial number and a red Chinese symbol on them.

Officers arrested Smallwood at his home and also recovered 281 counterfeit $100 bills at the residence.

Smallwood is on parole for a home invasion conviction and was set to be discharged in September, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He has two convictions for home invasion and convictions for resisting arrest and assault with a dangerous weapon.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/02/05/livonia-man-charged-passing-counterfeit-100-bills/4670422002/