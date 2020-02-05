River Rouge — A 40-year-old man faces 11 felony charges in a River Rouge shooting last week that killed two people and wounded a third, court records show.

Media reports indicate the triple shooting took place just before 10 p.m. Thursday on Beechwood.

WDIV-TV reports that one of the victims, a 44-year-old man, flagged down police, then pointed them toward the crime scene, where a woman and a man had been fatally shot.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as Dorian Patterson, 48, and Kimberly Green, 52. Both died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Kenyel Brown with two-counts of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of firearms possession by a felon, and six counts of felony firearm.

In 2000, Brown was charged with second-degree murder and four vehicle-related felonies in a River Rouge homicide.

He pleaded guilty to fleeing and eluding a police officer in January 2001, and the next month the other three charges, including second-degree murder, were dismissed, according to court records.

The River Rouge Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for information.

