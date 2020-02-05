Romulus — A passenger transported from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to a local hospital for testing Tuesday morning is not under investigation for possible coronavirus, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The individual did not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for 2019 novel coronavirus testing, MDHHS said Wednesday in a press release. All testing for the coronavirus is being done by the CDC.

Michigan has sent four specimens to the CDC for testing, three from Washtenaw County and one from Macomb County. All of the tests have come back negative, MDHHS spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said Wednesday.

Detroit Metro is among 11 airports nationwide designated to receive flights from China, where the coronavirus originated.

The CDC recommends testing for people who have a fever or lower respiratory symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath, and who have traveled to Hubei Province or mainland China, or been exposed to a laboratory-confirmed case 2019 novel coronavirus, within 14 days of the start of their symptoms.

On Tuesday, Wayne County health officials had confirmed the patient from Detroit Metro was transported to a local hospital to be tested for Novel Coronavirus.

Detroit Metro is among 11 airports nationwide designated to receive flights from China, where the coronavirus originated. The Wayne County Airport Authority wouldn't say whether the individual taken for testing early Tuesday had arrived on a flight from China.

The CDC will assess passengers arriving at Metro and determine their level of risk for becoming ill with the virus.

Once assessed by the CDC, it will be up to the Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veteran Services to transport them, if necessary, to locations where they can be quarantined or isolated.

Wayne County Department of Health spokesman Michael McElrath wouldn't say Tuesday which local hospitals have been designated to accept passengers for testing.

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses common among animals and humans. In rare cases, the virus can be transmitted from animals to humans. This novel coronavirus is a newly discovered version that has not been previously detected in animals or humans.

The 2019 novel coronavirus has been identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. Investigations are ongoing to learn more, but person-to-person spread of the virus has occurred, according to CDC.

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.

