A federal lawsuit was filed against Wayne County challenging its vehicle seizure and civil forfeiture practices, which attorneys say are unconstitutional, unreasonable and unfairly target residents who have not been charged with crimes.

“The county’s policies and practices are not calculated to get at the truth; they are calculated to ensure that forfeiture activity benefits the county financially,” said the class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Detroit.

The litigation was brought by the Institute for Justice, a nonprofit public interest law firm, which is representing two Metro Detroit residents whose cars were seized in recent years.

Institute of Justice argues that despite the plaintiffs having done nothing wrong, the county has deprived them their vehicles "for half a year or longer."

In one case, county sheriff’s deputies allegedly took Melisa Ingram’s 2017 Ford Fusion on two occasions when her then-boyfriend borrowed it: first when he allegedly picked up a prostitute and, about six months later, as the man left a barbecue at a home that authorities claimed was “in some way, connected to drugs or prostitution,” according to the filing.

The first time, Ingram paid more than $1,300, including towing and fees, to have it released. The second time, as the single mother faced bankruptcy as a result of the first seizure of her car, the Vehicle Seizure Unit demanded she pay at least $1,800, the suit claims.

“If not for the first seizure of her car, Melisa would not have declared bankruptcy,” the document stated. “The second seizure only compounded her financial problems and led her to release the vehicle to Ford in bankruptcy.”

Institute for Justice attorneys allege county authorities still filed a forfeiture complaint against Ingram and stopped her from retrieving personal belongings for seven months.

“In many ways, Melisa was victimized twice: First by her partner and a second time by Detroit’s outrageous vehicle forfeiture program, which turns a blind-eye to the innocence of owners,” said Wesley Hottot, a senior attorney at the institute, in a statement. “Innocent until proven guilty is a bedrock American value, and yet, under Detroit’s civil forfeiture program innocence is irrelevant. It is clearly unconstitutional to force one person to pay for another person’s crime.”

The suit follows lengthy efforts by state officials to reform civil asset forfeiture laws, which had allowed police to seize and sell property seized if there was reasonable cause it was related to a drug crime.

In May, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law bipartisan legislation requiring a conviction before police can permanently confiscate property in most cases. Other bills signed require the government to notify a person that his or her property has been seized and to return that property within 14 days if the forfeiture is not justified.

The county lawsuit asserts Robert Reeves has been waiting months to free his 1991 Chevrolet Camaro, two cell phones and $2,280 in cash seized in July. Police approached the Detroit man after he met with an acquaintance they believe had construction machinery allegedly stolen from a Home Depot.

Officers did not arrest anyone in connection with the alleged theft, and “in the more than six months since, no forfeiture complaint has been filed against Robert’s vehicle (and other property), and there has been no opportunity for him to contest the seizure,” his attorneys wrote in the filing.

Reeves received no answers from the Vehicle Seizure Unit, and his attorney also was ignored, according to the document.

The suit claims those incidents are “part of a broader policy and practice under which the county seizes vehicles, including from innocent owners, fails to provide adequate notice or opportunity to be heard, and continues holding them until the owner pays a 'redemption fee,' towing and storage fees.”

Citing a Michigan Capitol Confidential article, the plaintiff’s lawyers allege the county “has forfeited no fewer than 2,600 cars and collected not less than $1.2 million in revenue.”

County representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages as well as permanent injunctions halting the county’s seizure policies.

The Institute for Justice said Tuesday that in response to other lawsuits the group filed, federal judges in Albuquerque and Philadelphia have shut down similar municipal forfeiture programs.

