Anu Prakash, a longtime WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) anchor/reporter, announced on social media Thursday that she is leaving the station.

"I know this is a long post, but I hope you’ll read it all. I have some news to share," Prakash wrote on Facebook.

"A wide-eyed me drove through the gates of the esteemed Broadcast House, home of WXYZ-TV. 'THE' Channel 7. I was incredibly nervous, but eager and excited to be a part of this amazing television news legacy. I couldn’t believe it. I was in my 20’s and Detroit was my second gig, after spending 3 years in Cincinnati.

"... The reason for the trip down memory lane is that I’m about to venture down a new road. One that will soon no longer have me driving through the gates of Channel 7. I have made the decision not to re-sign another contract."

She has been with the station since December 2002.

Prakash said her last day at WXYZ will be Feb. 28 but indicated she isn't leaving town.

She included in her post: "I hope whenever you see me around town, you’ll still stop me for that handshake, hug or selfie. Those kind words. Even just a smile. I will always cherish those moments and my time at WXYZ."

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2027

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/02/06/longtime-channel-7-anchor-reporter-exits-wxyz-tv/4679748002/