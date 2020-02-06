River Rouge — The U.S. Marshals Service has launched a manhunt for Kenyel Brown, the 40-year-old man accused in a triple-shooting last week in River Rouge that killed two people. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The Marshals Service, in a statement, said that Brown should be considered "armed and dangerous," and notes his "long criminal history involving narcotics and weapon offenses."

Kenyel Brown (Photo: U.S. Marshall's Service)

Brown faces 11 felony charges in the Jan. 31 shooting. WDIV-TV reported that one of the victims, a 44-year-old man, flagged down police, then pointed them toward the crime scene on Beechwood in River Rouge, where a woman and a man had been fatally shot.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as Dorian Patterson, 48, and Kimberly Green, 52. Both died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Brown with two-counts of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of firearms possession by a felon, and six counts of felony firearm.

In 2000, Brown was charged with second-degree murder and four vehicle-related felonies in a River Rouge homicide.

He pleaded guilty to fleeing and eluding a police officer in January 2001, and the next month the other three charges, including second-degree murder, were dismissed, according to court records.

Mark Jankowski, acting U.S. Marhsal for the Eastern District of Michigan, said in the statement that the marshals would "commit all resources to apprehend this predator."

The Marshals encourage tipsters who know Brown's whereabouts to call 313-234-5656. Those who prefer anonymity can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

