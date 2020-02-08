Detroit — Nursing home union workers rallied in Detroit Saturday demanding higher minimum wage, improved benefits and working conditions ahead of their new contract negotiations.

The workers representing SEIU Healthcare Michigan, the largest union of nursing home professionals in the state, had about 200 nursing home workers that gathered Saturday at Wayne County Community College wearing purple and chanting, "If we don't get it, shut it down. Detroit is a union town."

The group is fighting for higher wages, affordable health care, and an end to excessive mandatory overtime, said Trece Andrews, a nursing home worker and union leader.

"We need $15 as a minimum and no less, we need unions for all because every nursing home worker needs a voice in their job and a seat at the table," said Andrews, who works at Regency at St. Clair Shores.

"We need affordable health care where we are able to still afford other things in life. As a stable mother and a small business owner, I don't qualify for Medicare, but don't make enough to afford health care to provide for my daughter."

Andrews has worked at the nursing home that cares for 145 live-in residents for 20 years. She said it takes someone with a passion to work in a nursing home. Starting wages are between $11-$13 an hour and oftentimes workers are on 16-hour shifts.

"It's really hard to work your way up to make more money and jobs that pay $16-$18 an hour, you need to go back to school for. It's extraneous the way we work now and it's not only affecting our health but putting the patient at risk," she said.

Several dozen union contracts are expiring at once, allowing workers to unite and fight for a new three-year contract together, union officials said.

Nursing homes are state-licensed and regulated each year by the Bureau of Community and Health Systems. There are 457 state licenses nursing homes in Michigan, 72 state licenses nursing homes in Wayne County.

Elected officials including Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, U.S. Reps. Andy Levin and Brenda Lawrence, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, and State Representatives Joe Tate and Thyrone Carter joined the rally Saturday, saying if it weren't for unions, they wouldn't be in their respective roles.

Levin said 37 years ago, he was working with SEIU helping nursing home workers form unions in Michigan and said from experience, "I know you can win."

"On Thursday, we passed a bill, Protecting the Right to Organize Act, known as the PRO Act, ... because right now, 6% of workers in the private sector have a union, but 48% want one," Levin said. "You can't get by making $8 an hour and that's why we've already passed the $15 minimum wage bill in the House. It needs the support of the Senate and a president who can get his act together."

As a former letter carrier, Lawrence said she felt protected knowing a contract had her back.

"If we really love the people who reached their golden years, we have to love the people who take care of them," she said. "I was raised by my grandmother and know what it's like to care for elders. God bless you all and keep fighting."

Elderly abuse and patient deaths in nursing homes are often publicized in a negative light of nursing home workers. On average, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs receives approximately 3,500 nursing home related complaints each year, officials said.

Andrews said, if workers were paid more and treated with respect, there would be more accountability and quality of care.

"I love those residents," she said. "People who do this really love their jobs. Most people really have a passion and stay for long periods of time."

Gilchrest shared his personal experiences with his late grandmother, Dorothy.

"You don't get in this job to get rich. You get in this job because you love people. You want to see them be their best selves and see them age in place and age with dignity. You want them to be able to understand the respect and love that only you can give them because you take care of them every day," he said to the crowd. "That's why it's so insulting and infuriating when your workplace, when your management, when the company CEOs who have never seen you do your work, think they can take advantage of you every single day.

"That is the reason why organizing is so important because it’s how we create leverage — how we create power, by coming together and locking arms and knowing that five fingers is not as strong as one fist."

House Rep. Sarah Anthony also announced Saturday that she would be introducing mandatory overtime legislation for Michigan to curb the worst abuses caused by short-staffing in nursing homes.

"Health care workers dedicate their days to caring for our loved ones. Fair working conditions mean having to have a say in your overtime work schedules and having the peace of mind of increase job security," Anthony said. "By fighting for these changes, we are also fighting for higher to strengthen the quality of patient care and better their health outcomes for some of the most vulnerable residents in our state."

