Dearborn police say they are collecting evidence and canvassing the neighborhood for tips after a bicyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision Saturday.

Police said the 51-year-old Dearborn resident was in the area of Warren Avenue and Payne Street in the city's east side when he was struck by a vehicle on the westbound shoulder of Warren.

He was listed in critical condition at Beaumont Hospital-Dearborn.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, online at www.1800speakup.org or CSM and tips to CRIMES (274637).

