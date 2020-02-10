Romulus — A Wayne County district judge was charged Monday with assaulting his domestic partner last week in their Van Buren Township home, adding to his legal troubles.

Buy Photo Van Buren police department detective Lt. Charles Bazzy, left, stands with 34th District Court Judge David Parrott, who is charged with alleged assault, during a video arraignment at the 35th District Court in Plymouth, Michigan on February 10, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Judge David Parrott of 34th District Court was arraigned via video in 35th District Court on charges of of domestic violent assault and battery in connection with an incident Saturday involving a 55-year-old woman. But a prosecutor in Manistee County said Monday that Parrott also faces a drunken driving charge stemming from a traffic stop on Christmas Day 2018.

In the Saturday incident, police were dispatched about 7:10 p.m. to the home Parrott shares with his partner, a 55-year-old woman.

When the police arrived, the woman told officers the judge had assaulted her, causing injuries including a bump on her head, a cut on her right hand and pain to her tailbone. After an investigation at the home, the judge was arrested.

Buy Photo 35th District Court Judge James A. Plakas during a video arraignment of 34th District Court Judge David Parrott for alleged assault, at the 35th District Court in Plymouth, Michigan. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Judge James Plakas gave Parrott a $2,500 personal bond, ordered him to stay away from alcohol and be monitored for alcohol consumption through a tether or some other system.

Parrott, dressed in a light blue T-shirt during his video arraignment, was ordered to surrender his weapons to police, including a Glock pistol that he said he keeps at his courtroom office.

He also was ordered to stay away from his partner. Parrott asked Plakas if he could return to his Van Buren Township home if the alleged victim moved away but the judge ordered Parrott not to have contact with the woman and said a prosecutor would have to weigh in on Parrott's request. to return home.

A not-guilty plea was entered on Parrott's behalf. His defense attorney Robert Coutts said the judge is "anxious for his day in court and he will be vindicated."

Buy Photo Defense Attorney Robert Coutts speaks to media after arraignment of his client 34th District Judge David Parrott. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Coutts asked Plakas permission for Parrott to leave the state this weekend and for a period next month. That request was granted.

The 34th District Court administrator, Mariah Lovse, said Monday afternoon that Parrott remains on the bench of the Romulus court "at this moment." She referred other questions about the judge's status to the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission, which did not immediately respond Monday to a message seeking comment.

In the Manistee County case, Parrott was involved in a one-vehicle crash, according to Manistee County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jon Hauswirth.

Parrott was charged Jan. 22, 2019, with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Hauswirth said Parrott was charged after a blood alcohol test came back confirming that Parrott was operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The Manistee County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion Monday to have Parrott's bond revoked. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday on the request.

“He would be expected to be there,” said Hauswirth, who added the case is on hold because Parrott's defense attorney has filed a motion that could determine what evidence can and cannot be introduced as evidence in the case.

Manistee is about a 4 1/2-hour drive from Detroit.

