Redford Township — Police have charged two suspects and are searching for a third person in the armed robbery of a cellphone store Thursday.

Williams (Photo: Facebook)

Deandre Donte Williams, 27, and Christopher Ron Magee, 30, both of Detroit, have been arraigned on several charges, officials said.

Williams was charged with armed robbery, resisting a police officer and being a habitual offender, third offense. A judge set his bond at $400,000. Magee was charged with armed robbery and resisting a police officer. A judge set his bond at $200,000.

Armed robbery is punishable by up to life in prison.

Both Williams and Magee are scheduled to next appear in court on Feb. 25.

Police are asking the public for help to find the third suspect. Anyone with information about the robbery should call Redford Township Police at (313) 387-2551 or Michigan Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

Magee (Photo: Facebook)

Authorities said three men entered a T-Mobile store on Grand River at Seven Mile at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday and "robbed the business of a significant amount of property."

No one was injured in the incident.

During the arrest of Magee and Williams, officers said they recovered more than $16,000 in merchandise, including iPhones and Air Pods.

