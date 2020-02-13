Livonia — Police have released video of the near drowning and rescue of a two-year-old boy at an indoor pool last month.

They also encouraged parents and adults to always monitor children in pools to keep them from drowning.

On Jan. 24, 2020, Livonia police officers and firefighters were called to the indoor pool of a motel because a child was found unresponsive at the bottom of the pool.

According to a preliminary investigation, a nine-year-old girl saw the child lying motionless at the bottom of the pool and pointed her out to an adult, who then screamed for others to call 911 and dove in and rescued the boy.

Two off-duty nurses were at the hotel and took immediate action, performing CPR on the child and successfully reviving him. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

