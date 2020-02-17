Police said the body of a woman who has been missing from Trenton since Feb. 1 was found Sunday in a local landfill preserve.

The body of Irene Kin, 86, along with her light-green 2002 Ford Taurus, was found in the Riverview Land Preserve, said Trenton police Lt. Brad Falkey.

Irene Kin (Photo: Toledo Police Department)

Portions of the preserve hold a solid waste landfill facility. The area west of the facility features woods and a wildlife preserve. Kin's body was found "in a remote area of the Riverview Land Preserve that is in Brownstown Township," Falkey said.

Trenton police on Feb. 3 issued a bulletin about Kin, who was reported missing since 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1. The report said Kin "was known to frequent St. Tim's Church (Trenton), Trentwood Farm Market (Woodhaven) and Family Dollar (Trenton).

"Same incident happened approximately 4 years ago," the bulletin said. Kin was found in Plymouth in that incident.

Falkey said he had no further comment on the discovery.

Michigan State Police and Trenton, Brownstown Township and Riverview police departments were investigating.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/02/17/body-woman-missing-trenton-found-sunday-landfill-preserve/4782911002/