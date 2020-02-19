Inkster — A 10-year-old girl suffered a "graze" wound to her head due to in a drive-by shooting late Tuesday night in Inkster, police said.

The shooting took place about 10:30 p.m. on the 26000 block of Dartmouth. That's north of Annapolis and west of Beech Daly.

Police say the girl was wounded by shots that came from outside the house, but did not immediately share details on what preceded the shooting. Police did not immediately share the girl's condition.

Michigan State Police investigate all shootings and homicides in Inkster, a suburb in Wayne County of about 24,000 people.

