Livonia — Police are asking the public for help to find the men who robbed a 7-Eleven store with a shotgun last week.

Officers were called to the convenience store at 27435 Seven Mile near Inkster Road at about 1 a.m. Feb. 13 to respond to a report of an armed robbery.

Police spoke to the store's lone clerk, who told them he had been assaulted and robbed by two men wearing masks.

He said one had produced a short-barreled shotgun, jumped over the counter and ordered him to open both cash registers. Both registers had very little cash in them, he told officers, and the man struck him several times with the shotgun.

The second man then emptied the registers and grabbed some boxes of Backwoods Cigars, according to authorities.

Police said the clerk suffered minor lacerations and contusions to his head from the attack and was treated at the scene.

Officials released a description of the men based on the clerk's statements and video they obtained from the store's security system.

They are described as African-American males, one of them about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall with a medium build and weighing 190 to 210 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white marks on the hood, black sweatpants, gray and white shoes, and a red ski mask. He also had the short-barreled shotgun.

The other man was described as 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build and weighed 180 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black and white shoes and a blue mask. He also carried a red bag.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Livonia police at (734) 466-2470.

