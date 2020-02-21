A Redford Township woman has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years probation for stealing money from a senior's bank account, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday.

Stephanie Joyce-Bennett Beauford pleaded guilty in January to embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between $1,000 and $20,000.

The state Department of Insurance and Financial Services referred the incident to the attorney general's office in 2018 after the victim’s family member submitted a complaint, officials said in a statement.

The case was initiated in 2018 after a tip from the victims' family. (Photo: Mark Lennihan / AP)

Beauford was charged in December after investigators determined she had withdrawn $24,000 from the account of a 92-year-old customer at Michigan First Credit Union, her former employer, according to the release. The man was hospitalized at the time.

“I will not stand by while criminals take advantage of our most vulnerable populations,” Nessel said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the work done by investigators at the Department of Insurance and Financial Services and for the aggressive actions of my elder abuse prosecutors to ensure the victim’s family was made whole financially.”

Beauford, who had been a Michigan First teller since 2005, was fired after she admitted to taking the money, Nessel's office said.

The 52-year-old has repaid $20,000 and paid $4,000 in restitution as part of the plea agreement.

“Protecting Michigan consumers and investigating fraud are top priorities for DIFS,” said Anita Fox, director of the Department of Insurance and Financial Services. “I appreciate the partnership with the Attorney General and am pleased to see the victim’s family was repaid in full.”

