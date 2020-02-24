Man in wheelchair struck, killed Sunday by vehicle in Redford
Redford Township — Police are investigating a fatal Sunday crash involving a vehicle and a person in a wheelchair.
The crash happened at about 4:50 p.m. on Telegraph between West Chicago and Cathedral, according to authorities. A 58-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair was crossing northbound Telegraph when he was struck.
Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
They also said they don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.
