Hamtramck— A light drizzle fell on Hamtramck early Tuesday morning yet lines of people waited outside, enduring 39 degree temperatures that felt far colder — all for paczki.

"Oh, you still have toes?" said 52-year-old Eric Gunderson of St. Clair Shores as he and his friend waited in line at New Palace Bakery.

Ken Morgulec shows off a box of paczki as he poses with Ronald Wells and Eric Gunderson outside New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck after waiting over two hours. (Photo: Ariana Taylor)

Paczki Day is celebrated on Fat Tuesday, a religious holiday for indulging in sweets before fasting for Lent starts.

Gunderson and his friend, Ken Morgulec, woke up around 4 a.m. Gunderson had never waited in lines on Packzi Day but he trusted Morgulec when he said it'd be fun.

"It's cold, but it's cool. The people are fun and you get to meet some new faces," Gunderson said.

Morgulec, on the other hand, has held this tradition for 32 years. Sometimes he plans ahead and calls in his order like the year he bought 22 dozen of paczki. This year, he decided to bring along Gunderson.

"It's stupid, I know, but this year I'm doing the same thing," said Morgulec.

Edie Chudnow, 58, is from Arizona but is in Michigan for work and decided to stop by New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck on Tuesday for Paczki Day. (Photo: Ariana Taylor)

In the two hours that Gunderson and Morgulec waited outside, they met new friends.

Ronald Wells of Detroit has come to New Palace Bakery in the early hours of Packzi Day since he was in the fourth grade. Not many people in Wells' house actually like paczki and by the time he reached the door of the bakery, he couldn't feel his fingers and toes.

But to Wells, 49, it was all worth it.

"I didn't think twice about it," he said when asked if the weather deterred him from paczki. "When you stand in line and wait for something so good, you get cool with everyone."

The Polish dessert is a deep-fried doughnut filled with flavored jellies or cream. New Palace Bakery introduced two new flavors for the holiday — beer and pretzel paczki and banana cream cheesecake paczki.

Susan and Mike Radovanovic encourage hand-rolled paczki to rise at Sisters Cakery in Detroit. Her late father built the wooden crates for the bakery he bought 51 years ago. (Photo: Neal Rubin)

However, customers had there own ideas for paczki fillings.

Phyllis Swalwell of Oxford suggested a creme brulee-flavored paczki. This was Swalwell's first time waiting in line on Fat Tuesday, after her friend who usually picked up the paczki passed away.

Dana Zielinski, 26, of Oak Park had an idea: cookie dough and brownie mix paczki.

"Anything is possible... we'll see how much more we'll expand on the flavors but we're always open to suggestions," said Suzy Ognanovich, one of the owners of New Palace Bakery.

Nancy Drain of Canton used to ride the bus to Sisters Cakery on Fat Tuesday with her mother. She left Tuesday with 2 1/2 dozen — plus one custard paczek to eat on the spot, and one prune paczek that she always leaves by her parents’ graves. (Photo: Neal Rubin)

Ognanovich said they started preparations for Paczki Day after Christmas by stocking up on ingredients, scheduling shifts and thinking of the new flavors they announce every year.

They're nonstop in the bakery for three days straight, getting only a few hours of sleep each day, Ognanovich said.

"It doesn't get that crazy but there's a lot of good energy going around and feeling of tradition and everybody just having a good time," Ognanovich said.

