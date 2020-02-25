Dearborn — Lanes of the Southfield Freeway and Michigan Avenue in Dearborn will close by 9 a.m. Monday and remain that way for weeks, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

MDOT is closing the lanes to enable crews to make repairs to six bridges near the Southfield Freeway/Michigan Avenue interchange. The project costs about $12.7 million.

Buy Photo State officials said they are closing lanes of the Southfield Freeway and Michigan Avenue to enable crews to make repairs to six nearby bridges. (Photo: Brandy Baker / The Detroit News)

Multiple lanes of both and two full weekend closures of the Southfield Freeway in the area are part of the closure, officials said.

The freeway's northbound and southbound service drives will be completely closed. The southbound service drive will be closed for two weeks and the northbound service drive will be closed for three weeks.

MDOT said the lane closures are:

Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, the northbound and southbound Southfield Freeway will be reduced to one lane under Michigan Avenue through the fall.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the southbound Southfield Freeway service drive will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Rotunda Drive for two weeks and then reopen to one lane through the fall.

Also beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the northbound Southfield Freeway service drive will be reduced to one lane. In April, the service drive will close for three weeks and reopen to one lane. During the closure, the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Michigan will also be closed. The date will be announced later.

Meanwhile, eastbound and westbound Michigan Avenue over the Southfield Freeway will have one lane closed in each direction beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. In mid-March, crews will reduce traffic in both directions to two lanes and shift traffic onto one of the bridges while the other is repaired.

Beginning Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation will close lanes of the Southfield Freeway and Michigan Avenue to enable crews to repair six nearby bridges. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/02/25/southfield-freeway-michigan-avenue-lanes-close-bridge-repairs/4866086002/