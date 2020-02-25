Redford Township — Three Detroit men have been charged in connection with multiple home invasions in the township, police said.

Fairley (Photo: Redford Township Police Department)

Kenyotta Fairley, 19, Jaishawn Harris, 17, and Anthony Pickett, 18, were charged with several crimes, including first-degree home invasion, receiving and concealing stolen property, receiving and concealing firearms, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle and commission of a felony with a motor vehicle.

A judge ordered their next court appearance for March 3.

If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison for the home invasion charge, up to 10 years for the receiving and concealing stolen property charge and up to 10 years for the receiving and concealing a firearm charge.

Harris (Photo: Redford Township Police Department)

Police said the trio could face additional charges. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the suspects or who may have been a victim should call the Redford Township Police at (313) 387-2500.

Officials said last week the department had responded to several burglaries at homes in the township that happened during the day while the homeowners were away at work. They said most of the break-ins were concentrated north and south of Five Mile.

The robbers gained entry at the rear of the homes and have broken windows to get inside in a few cases.

Police arrested Fairley, Harris and Pickett on Feb. 19, officials said. Livonia and Detroit police and Michigan State Police assisted investigators in the arrest.

Pickett (Photo: Redford Township Police Department)

