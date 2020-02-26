Two men have been charged after a doorbell camera captured a package theft from a Livonia home, police announced Wednesday.

A resident on vacation in Hawaii and expecting a delivery of baby registry gifts was reviewing her Ring system when she spotted a man run up to the woman's porch and swipe a package at about 11 p.m. Sunday, investigators said in a statement.

This still image, captured from a doorbell video shows the suspect stealing a package from a Livonia home. (Photo: Livonia RING Neighborhood Portal)

The suspect was seen jumping into the front passenger seat of a white Chrysler PT Cruiser that sped off, according to the release.

The victim alerted her mother, who went to the Livonia Police Department. The doorbell video also was posted on the Livonia Ring Neighbors Portal; police quickly received an anonymous tip "identifying the suspect as Justin Cutshaw, who has had prior police contacts involving a white Chrysler PT Cruiser," officials said.

Later that night, at around 2 a.m. Monday, Livonia police officers stopped the PT cruiser with the 33-year-old Redford Township man inside and another resident, identified as Justin Lohman, 35, driving.

Both were arrested on misdemeanor larceny as well as narcotics charges, police reported. The stolen package was recovered from the car.

The men were arraigned Wednesday in 16th District Court. Cutshaw's bond was set at $9,000. Bond was $7,000 for Lohman.

A pre-trial conference was scheduled for Thursday unless bond is posted, at which time they will be scheduled for pre-trial on March 11.

