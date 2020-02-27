Wayne Co. bridge for Grosse Ile to close 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Grosse Ile — The Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge will close today at 9 a.m., city officials said.
The bridge will be closed until 3 p.m. for a quarterly survey.
