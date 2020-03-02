Canton — A puppy died Sunday night in a fire at a Canton home, police said.

The fire was reported about 6:30 p.m. on the 50000 block of Federal Boulevard, which is north of Geddes and east of Ridge.

Christopher Stoecklein, deputy director of fire for the Canton Public Safety Department, said firefighters responded to a call from the homeowners.

The homeowners had been out. When they returned home, there was a fire inside the house.

The fire quickly weakened and "compromised" the floors of the house, which forced firefighters to battle the blaze from outside, in a defensive posture.

The early belief is that the fire was accidental and started in the basement. Stoecklein said the homeowners have confirmed no one was left in the home when they have left.

Discovered in the aftermath was the family's dog, believed to be a puppy about 6 months old, Stoecklein said.

A day later, the compromised floor still has kept fire investigators from entering the home, he said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/03/02/puppy-dies-canton-house-fire/4929909002/