Ecorse — The City Council passed a resolution last year to keep recreational marijuana facilities out of Ecorse, but now the issue will be decided by voters.

The question of whether to allow marijuana dispensaries in Ecorse is among the ballot initiatives to be decided by Wayne County voters in the March 10 primary election.

Ecorse resident Tim Solo said he supports allowing marijuana sales in his city.

"People are going to buy it anyway, so why not here? It's like alcohol; some people want to come home from work and drink a beer; some want to smoke a bowl (of marijuana)," said Solo, 26. "It's legal, so I don't know why anyone would have a problem with it."

Ecorse City Councilman Darcel Brown said he spearheaded the effort last year to ban marijuana facilities and hopes the ballot initiative fails.

FILE - In this Friday, March 22, 2019 file photo, an employee at a medical marijuana dispensary in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., sorts buds into prescription bottles. (Photo: Julio Cortez, AP)

"I led the charge to create that ordinance, because I personally don't believe the residents want this city to be known for selling marijuana," Brown said. "We have a lot of schools here, and I want to keep this as far away from our children as possible.

"It always seems like these marijuana companies want to set up in places like Ecorse, but you don't see them in the richer areas," Brown said.

If the initiative passes, city officials will have to come up with rules governing dispensaries, Ecorse city clerk Dana Hughes said.

"A number would have to be developed to ensure we don't have too many in the city," she said, adding other rules would have to be established, such as how far from schools facilities would need to be.

Voters in other Wayne County communities are set to vote on other issues, including:

Allen Park Public Schools: A proposal to restore the district's ability to levy the statutory limit of 18 mills for three years on all property except principal residences. The district said it has lost $189,000 because of the Headlee rollback over the last two years

Crestwood School District (Dearborn Heights): A proposal to restore the district's ability to levy the statutory limit of 18 mills for 15 years on all property except principal residences.

Grosse Ile Township: Voters to decide whether to levy 1 mill for five years to be used to make infrastructure improvements and repairs to school district facilities; to purchase real estate; for construction or repair of school buildings; for school security improvements; or for the acquisition or upgrading of technology. The proposal includes a 0.75-mill renewal and a 0.25-mill increase and would provide an estimated $627,500 in the first year.

Northville Public Schools: A proposed five-year millage increase of up to 0.9519 mills to create a sinking fund to construct or repair buildings; for school security improvements; and to acquire or upgrade instructional technology. If passed, the district would collect $3.1 million in 2021.

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools: Voters will decide whether to allow the district to borrow up to $275 million over 18 years and issue general obligation tax bonds, to pay for remodeling, equipping and furnishing school buildings, the performing arts center, athletic fields, playgrounds and other facilities; erecting a new stadium, and maintenance/storage facility for school athletics; and other structural improvements. The district says the issue would not require

